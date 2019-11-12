Skip navigation
Leviton Acquires Canada-Based Viscor

Acquisition to expand Leviton’s lighting product portfolio

Leviton, headquartered in Melville, N.Y., recently announced the acquisition of Viscor, Canada’s largest independent lighting manufacturer, which specializes in lighting for architectural, commercial, medical, institutional, and industrial applications. This acquisition helps with Leviton’s goal of expanding its lighting and controls product offering.

Established in 1952, Viscor is a family-owned company, manufacturing LED lighting products. It has more than 150 product families, 300 employees, and a 200,000-sq-ft facility.

“By adding Viscor to the Leviton family, we will be able to provide a much deeper portfolio of lighting options for our customers,” says Daryoush Larizadeh, president and chief operating officer of Leviton. “Equally important, Viscor’s product portfolio will be further enhanced with access to our wide variety of innovative lighting control options.”

KPMG represented Viscor in the sale, which officially closed on Nov. 1, 2019.

