Lightfair International 2020 Speaker Application Now Open

Lightfair International (LFI) invites experts in the lighting, technology and design industries to apply to speak at LFI 2020, the world’s largest annual architectural and commercial lighting trade show and conference, May 3-7, 2020, in Las Vegas. The application is open now and will close on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Applications must be completed online at Lightfair.com/call-for-speakers. Applicants are asked to submit a title, description, learning objectives, and biography.

The conference targets a range of professionals, including aggregators, architects, commissioning agents, construction professionals, contractors, controls specialists, energy consultants, energy integrators, engineers, facility managers, IT managers, interior designers, landscape architects, lighting designers, lighting specifiers and systems integrators plus representatives from energy services companies, governments, municipalities, and utilities.

The event also draws industry researchers, educators and students in addition to manufacturers and sales representatives. The conference features various learning durations, learning levels and learning modalities. LFI is accepting applications for in-depth studies of topics presented as 1-day courses, 2-day courses, and 3-hr workshops and shorter 60-min., 90-min., and 3-hr sessions. Courses levels are designated as Foundational, Intermediate, Advanced and All Levels (full descriptions of the levels are on the application website).

Learning Modalities include:

Experiential Learning (3 hr minimum): Participants are actively engaged with the session through the use of things like hands on activity, design charrette, software training, etc.

(3 hr minimum): Participants are actively engaged with the session through the use of things like hands on activity, design charrette, software training, etc. Rapid Fire: (60 min.): Four presenters will have 10 min. each to share big ideas on a related topic; allowing for a minimum of 20 min. of Q & A.

(60 min.): Four presenters will have 10 min. each to share big ideas on a related topic; allowing for a minimum of 20 min. of Q & A. Panel Presentation (90 min. minimum): Up to four presenters delivering different views about a topic or project.

(90 min. minimum): Up to four presenters delivering different views about a topic or project. Moderated Discussion (90 min. minimum): A moderated panel discussion or debate throughout the session. The session can include up to four presenters (including the moderator). The moderator’s function is to pose questions to panel members to solicit perspectives.

(90 min. minimum): A moderated panel discussion or debate throughout the session. The session can include up to four presenters (including the moderator). The moderator’s function is to pose questions to panel members to solicit perspectives. Tour (3-hr minimum): An in-depth exploratory discussion and visit to a local lighting installation or significant project.

(3-hr minimum): An in-depth exploratory discussion and visit to a local lighting installation or significant project. Lecture: Traditional engaging presentation — demonstrations, case studies, or interactive exercises are encouraged.

For LFI 2020, the conference will take place from Sunday, May 3 to Thursday, May 7, 2020, and the LFI Trade Show will run from Tuesday, May 5 to Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

For more information, please visit www.lightfair.com.