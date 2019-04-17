Lighting for Hospitals and Health Care Facilities

Health care has arguably seen more change in recent years than almost any other industry. Whether related to delivery systems, reimbursement policies, construction practices, or design trends, these changes significantly impact the way health care facilities are designed, operated, and maintained. As a critical system of these operations, the recommended practices for how these facilities should be lighted have also been changed accordingly. The official reference for these guidelines is the
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments