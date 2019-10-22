Lighting Retrofit Brings Connectivity to Smart Data Company

Netscout, a digital and smart data company, recently moved into a new three-story, 145,000-sq-ft office space in Allen, Texas. With the mission of being “guardians of the connected world,” the company wanted a look that would represent its culture of connectivity and encourage teamwork, consultation, and brainstorming to drive innovation.

Corgan helped bring their vision of connectivity together by choosing various Eureka lighting products throughout the office space.

Thin luminaires were selected for each of the floors’ break rooms because of their metal design and powder-coated finish. Groups of three luminaires were placed over counter-style conference tables, providing a sense of weightlessness and natural, glare-free illumination due to the product’s OLED module.

The new offices also possess a common area known as “front porches,” where meeting tables and casual seating are located. Netscout was concerned about the sound quality of the area due to its exposed ceilings, large windows, and amount of space, along with its proximity to open-office employee workstations. Here, Corgan used sound-absorbing fixtures due to the product’s ability to trap sound between the reflective ceiling and material of the fixture itself.

Exposed ceilings also make a statement in each of the office’s hallways, and 288 pendant fixtures were installed to illuminate the airy corridors on each floor. The fixtures possess a clean, minimalist shape that ensures LED performance in the small high output projector. An integrated heat facilitates effected thermal management, while a ventilated housing top helps the heat sink work at full power to optimize LED lifetime.

Lighting efficiency was also vital to this project. LED and OLED luminaires are expected to help save energy, reduce glare, and make the office more comfortable for employees.