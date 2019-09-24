LMI Hires Tedd Conner as New COO

Lighting Maintenance Incorporated (LMI) recently hired Tedd Conner as the new chief operations officer (COO). Conner comes from DBi Services with decades of experience in operations and managing his own business.

“With more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry, Tedd has the background to help LMI continue to be a leader in the commercial electrical industry,” says Mike Yoder, chief executive officer.

Conner, as part of LMI’s executive management team, will focus on areas such as safety, employees, customers, structure, fleet and production, as well as growth through short- and long-term planning. He will be based out of the Linthicum, Md. headquarters but plans to frequently visit other LMI locations across the mid-Atlantic region.