MaxLite Appoints Sales Reps Throughout U.S.

Sales agencies to support various key territories

MaxLite, West Caldwell, N.J., recently named new sales agencies in six U.S. regions as part of a strategic growth plan to expand its customer reach.

Yusen Associates/Illuminate will represent Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine; Lighting & Power Solutions will add Oklahoma to its portfolio of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi; Gormley-Farrington will represent western Pennsylvania and West Virginia; CM Buck & Associates will represent Indiana; Hossley Lighting Associates will represent Texas; and Healy Mattos will represent northern California.

Previously, MaxLite announced the appointments of Agents West for the Southwest, Shaffer & Nelson for the Pacific Northwest, and John Moore & Associates for Tennessee as its exclusive representative agents.

