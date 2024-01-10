How Much Do You Know about the DLC’s Qualified Products Lists?

The DesignLights Consortium (DLC) is an independent non-profit that collaborates with utilities, energy efficiency programs, manufacturers, lighting designers, building owners, and government entities to support installation of lighting products that save energy, lower carbon emissions, and enhance the built and natural environments. For lighting decision makers, choosing products that check all those boxes can be complicated and time-consuming. That’s where the DLC’s Qualified Products Lists (QPL) come in.

Take the quiz in the following slides and see how much you know about these resources and how they can point you to products that qualify for money-saving energy efficiency rebates that improve the ROI of commercial lighting projects.

The DLC QPLs are searchable, filterable and downloadable. And, they are publicly available – just create a free MyDLC account and log in to get started and watch this video to discover more about the QPLs.