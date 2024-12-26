The 5 Most Popular Lighting Articles of 2024

As 2024 comes to a close, the editors of EC&M are looking back at some of the most popular content from the year. This gallery presents five of the best lighting & control articles that were featured in either the magazine or our Illumination Insider newsletter (which you can sign up for here). Click through the following slides to read the best lighting & control articles of 2024 that include quizzes from the DesignLights Consortium, updates on lighting requirements, and more.