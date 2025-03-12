  • Newsletter Subscriptions
    1. Lighting & Control

    Learn About the DLC’s New Lighting Controls & HVAC Integration Toolkit

    March 12, 2025
    Take this five-question quiz and learn about the new resource from the DesignLights Consortium.

    Last month, the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) published a new resource meant to open the door to better communication and coordination between professionals who work in the often-siloed spaces of commercial networked lighting controls (NLC) and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Take the quiz to see what you already know and learn more about the NLC-HVAC Integration Toolkit and the benefits it’s designed to deliver.

    Whether you’re familiar with NLC-HVAC integration or new to the concept, the DLC’s toolkit facilitates better coordinated projects that yield more energy and cost benefits – and it’s available to download for free. You can also check out the DLC website for more information about NLC-HVAC integration, including an introductory video based on presentation at our 2024 DLC Controls Summit presentation.

    About the Author

    Levin Nock

    Levin Nock is Senior Technical Manager for the DesignLights Consortium.

