Learn About the DLC’s New Lighting Controls & HVAC Integration Toolkit
Last month, the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) published a new resource meant to open the door to better communication and coordination between professionals who work in the often-siloed spaces of commercial networked lighting controls (NLC) and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). Take the quiz to see what you already know and learn more about the NLC-HVAC Integration Toolkit and the benefits it’s designed to deliver.
Whether you’re familiar with NLC-HVAC integration or new to the concept, the DLC’s toolkit facilitates better coordinated projects that yield more energy and cost benefits – and it’s available to download for free. You can also check out the DLC website for more information about NLC-HVAC integration, including an introductory video based on presentation at our 2024 DLC Controls Summit presentation.