Menu
High-mast lighting Nikhilb239 [CC BY-SA 4.0], from Wikimedia Commons
Lighting & Control

NEMA Adds LEDs to High-Mast Roadway Lighting Standard

This standard covers physical, operational, maintenance, and light-distribution features that permit use of high-mast luminaires in roadway applications when specified.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, published ANSI C136.18-2018 American National Standard for Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment—High-Mast Side-Mounted Luminaires. Developed by the ANSI Committee for Outdoor Lighting, this standard covers physical, operational, maintenance, and light-distribution features that permit use of high-mast luminaires in roadway applications when specified. In this edition, references are updated and information covering LED technology has been added.

“This Standard describes required characteristics for luminaires used in roadway lighting applications where the device will be mounted 65 ft. or more above the roadway surface,” said Kevin Fitzmaurice, Principal, Lighting & Smart Services, Georgia Power, and Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment (C136) Committee Chair.

NEMA said the ANSI Accredited Standards Committee (ASC) C136 for Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment is currently seeking interested members, particularly in the underrepresented categories of End User and General Interest.

ANSI C136.18-2018 is available on the NEMA website.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
North Carolina
North Carolina Energy Conservation Code Goes into Effect
Feb 02, 2019
acuity
Sponsored Content
Resolve to Recommit to Life Safety in 2019
Feb 01, 2019
Griplock
Sponsored Content
The Perfect Balance of Quality and Price
Feb 01, 2019
Roadway lighting, 6th St Bridge, Los Angeles
NEMA Issues New Installation Guidelines for Outdoor Luminaires
Jan 25, 2019