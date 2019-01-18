NEMA Adds LEDs to High-Mast Roadway Lighting Standard

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA), Rosslyn, VA, published ANSI C136.18-2018 American National Standard for Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment—High-Mast Side-Mounted Luminaires. Developed by the ANSI Committee for Outdoor Lighting, this standard covers physical, operational, maintenance, and light-distribution features that permit use of high-mast luminaires in roadway applications when specified. In this edition, references are updated and information covering LED technology has been added.

“This Standard describes required characteristics for luminaires used in roadway lighting applications where the device will be mounted 65 ft. or more above the roadway surface,” said Kevin Fitzmaurice, Principal, Lighting & Smart Services, Georgia Power, and Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment (C136) Committee Chair.

NEMA said the ANSI Accredited Standards Committee (ASC) C136 for Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment is currently seeking interested members, particularly in the underrepresented categories of End User and General Interest.

ANSI C136.18-2018 is available on the NEMA website.