NEMA Applauds Proposed Changes to Lamp Definitions

The Department of Energy this week sent notice of a proposed change to the definitions of “general service lamp” (GSL) and “general service incandescent lamp” (GSIL) included in a January 2017 ruling. The revision will withdraw definitions established in that ruling that recategorized some incandescent lamps as general service lamps, definitions the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) objected to in a March 2017 filing seeking judicial review of the