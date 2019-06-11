Menu
TLED-Lighting-1.jpg
Lighting & Control

NEMA Standardizes Spec Sheets for Tubular Fluorescent Replacement LEDs

The standard should help clear up any confusion related to input electrical parameters.

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) published a new American National Standard for Electric Lamps—Specification Sheet for Tubular Fluorescent Replacement and Retrofit LED Lamps (ANSI C78.54-2019), which standardizes the specification sheet, or data reporting format, as the means of communicating critical lamp characteristics. 

“This new Standard identifies key performance and application elements that LED-based tubular lamp consumers can use to better select and compare different products,” said Andrew Jackson, Manager, Lighting Test Center Americas Signify North America Corporation, committee chairman of the ANSI Section for Electric Lamps. “Also, the Standard should help clear up any confusion related to input electrical parameters for both users and those measuring lamp performance.”

This new lighting Standard covers all types of fluorescent replacement and retrofit Tubular LED (TLED) systems.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
TLED
CLTC Study Finds TLEDs Lag Fluorescents in Performance
Dec 29, 2017
CALiPER Snapshot Finds TLEDs’ Popularity Exceeds Their Performance Edge
CALiPER Snapshot Finds TLEDs’ Popularity Exceeds Their Performance Edge
Aug 16, 2016
LFI 2019 video
Lightfair 2019 Highlights Video Unveiled
Jun 04, 2019
Acuity installation image.5.8.19.jpg
Sponsored Content
Five Criteria to Consider When Specifying LED Flat Panels
Jun 03, 2019