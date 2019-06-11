NEMA Standardizes Spec Sheets for Tubular Fluorescent Replacement LEDs

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) published a new American National Standard for Electric Lamps—Specification Sheet for Tubular Fluorescent Replacement and Retrofit LED Lamps (ANSI C78.54-2019), which standardizes the specification sheet, or data reporting format, as the means of communicating critical lamp characteristics.

“This new Standard identifies key performance and application elements that LED-based tubular lamp consumers can use to better select and compare different products,” said Andrew Jackson, Manager, Lighting Test Center Americas Signify North America Corporation, committee chairman of the ANSI Section for Electric Lamps. “Also, the Standard should help clear up any confusion related to input electrical parameters for both users and those measuring lamp performance.”

This new lighting Standard covers all types of fluorescent replacement and retrofit Tubular LED (TLED) systems.