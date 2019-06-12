Menu
New Standard for Roadway Lighting Retrofits

The new standard will help outdoor lighting manufacturers, utilities and municipalities with conversion from HID to LED.

Roadway and area lighting systems are seeing some of the highest penetration rates for conversions to solid-state technology, and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) ANSI Section for Roadway and Area Lighting has produced a new standard to help outdoor lighting manufacturers, utilities and municipalities with the conversion.

NEMA’s new American National Standard for Roadway and Area Lighting Equipment—Solid State Lighting Retrofit Kits (ANSI C136.42-2019), which pertains to non-screwbase retrofits only, defines the mechanical and electrical requirements for transforming an installed high-intensity discharge (HID) roadway and area luminaire to a solid-state roadway and area luminaire.

“This document is needed to standardize the requirements for lighting retrofit kits used to convert existing HID outdoor luminaires to an LED light source,” said Kevin Fitzmaurice, Principal Engineer, Lighting and Smart Services, for Georgia Power, and chair of ANSI Section for Roadway and Area Lighting. 

