DesignLights Consortium Announces Five New Industry Advisory Committee Members

The DesignLights Consortium (DLC) announced that five new members have been added to the Industry Advisory Committee (IAC), a 15-member body of lighting professionals who provide advice and support for the mission and strategic direction of the DLC.

“The DLC is excited to welcome these new IAC members as we begin implementing significant updates to our Solid-State Lighting (SSL) and LUNA technical requirements and continue to promote implementation of lighting controls,” DLC Executive Director and CEO Tina Halfpenny said. “Along with the existing members, they bring breadth and depth of experience in lighting technology, and we look forward to collaborating with them in the months and years ahead.”

An advisory body that meets quarterly, the IAC supports the mission and strategic direction of the DLC to promote the adoption of quality lighting and controls technology through education, collaborations, and expertise. Its activities include consideration of DLC program updates and initiatives to advance connected lighting and lighting quality, as well as ongoing opportunities, challenges, and potential risks related to advancement of energy-saving lighting technologies.

As outlined in the IAC’s charter, its members may include designees from up to four lighting manufacturers with the highest number of listings on the DLC’s SSL Qualified Products List (QPL), as well as designees from two small lighting manufacturers (fewer than 250 employees) with products on the SSL or Horticultural QPL; two medium manufacturers ( 250 to 1,000 employees) listed on the SSL or Horticultural QPL; three lighting controls manufacturers with products on the Networked Lighting Controls QPL; two lighting distributors; and two specifiers.

The following new self-nominated and DLC-appointed industry representatives take the place of outgoing IAC members:

Tyson Taussig, Lighting Specialist at Broken Arrow Electric Supply (lighting distributor);

Greg Hermanowycz, Director of Project Development at Wesco Energy Solutions (lighting distributor);

Francois R.-Moisan, Co-founder and CTO at Sollum Technologies (small lighting manufacturer);

Evan Smith, Vice President of Products & Sourcing at Keystone Technologies (small lighting manufacturer); and

Jennifer Shockley-Loose, Operations Manager at SiteLogIQ (specifier).

In addition to the new members announced today, the IAC includes:

Michael Davidson, Solutions Architect Engineer with Synapse Wireless (lighting controls manufacturer);

Stephen Irving, Standards Development Leader at Lutron Electronics (lighting controls manufacturer);

Eric Miller, Co-founder/CEO/CTO of Avi-on Labs (lighting controls manufacturer);

Dan Wang-Munson, Optics, Test and Compliance Manager at RAB Lighting (medium lighting manufacturer);

Jonathan Vollers, LC, Senior Director of Engineering at Cree Lighting (medium lighting manufacturer);

Bernie Erickson, CMO Emeritus/Key Accounts (specifier); and

the following designees representing lighting manufacturers with the most SSL QPL listings:

Michael O’Boyle, LC, Technical Policy Manager at Signify;

Mark Hand, Vice President of Engineering at Acuity Brands;

Devin Jernigan, Vice President of Strategy, Marketing & Innovation at Illumus; and

Jeremy Yon, Director of Compliance & Industry Relations at Current Lighting.

The IAC does not cast votes or serve a fiduciary role. Rather, IAC participation is aimed at providing the DLC with feedback and representing the interests of committee members’ respective industry roles or sizes, not the interests of individual companies. More information about the IAC and the careers and accomplishments of all members is available on the DLC website.