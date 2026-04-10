2026 DLC Summit Registration is Now Open

Registration is now open for the DesignLights Consortium’s (DLC) two-day Summit in October. Taking place in at The California Endowment in Los Angeles, “Next Gen Lighting: Controls, Integration and the Environment” will gather energy efficiency specialists, lighting and controls manufacturers and distributors, decarbonization advocates and other industry stakeholders to discuss the latest trends and technologies to maximize energy savings, enhance building operations and protect the environment through lighting.

“Collaborating with our members and stakeholders is the best way to find solutions to shared challenges,” DLC Executive Director and CEO Tina Halfpenny said. “Together, we’ll share ideas and information on a range of smart lighting issues – from integrating lighting controls with building systems and replacing first-generation LEDs to strategies for minimizing light pollution.”

Co-hosted by the Los Angeles Department of Water & Power, the 2026 DLC Summit will feature panels and small group discussions on topics such as:

Next Gen Lighting Savings: Scaling Advanced Controls;

Next Gen Buildings: Integrating Lighting and HVAC for Whole Building Savings;

Capturing Controls in TRMs (Technical Reference Manuals) for Next Gen Savings;

Lighting Controls and Light Pollution: Aligning Energy Savings and Environmental Responsibility; and

Next Gen Lighting Programs: Market Realities and New Opportunities.

The meeting will also include several networking opportunities and an exhibitor area, where attendees can connect with other industry leaders involved in shaping the future of commercial and industrial lighting. See the full meeting agenda here.

The Summit will take place Monday, October 26, and Tuesday, October 27, at The California Endowment, 1000 N. Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA. DLC members, energy efficiency program staff, lighting controls manufacturers and representatives, lighting controls installers and other trade allies are among those encouraged to attend. Interested participants can register here. An Early Bird rate is available through August 1, 2026.

Visit the DLC website for more information.