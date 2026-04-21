DALI Alliance to Host Third Annual DALI North America Summit in Dallas

The DALI Alliance announces that its 3rd Annual DALI North America Summit will take place September 16 and 17 in Dallas, Texas, alongside ArchLIGHT Summit, the commercial and architectural lighting event held September 15 and 16 at Dallas Market Center.

The DALI Summit brings together lighting designers, manufacturers, integrators, and technology providers to explore the latest developments in standardized lighting control and smart building integration. The event continues to grow as a key forum for advancing interoperability, data-driven lighting, and the role of lighting within connected building systems.

For the first time, the DALI Summit will expand to a two-day format. The program will begin on September 16, creating crossover opportunities for ArchLIGHT Summit attendees in the design and specification community, followed by a dedicated second day on September 17 focused on DALI technology, implementation, and technical training with a focus on manufacturers. This expanded structure reflects the increasing alignment between lighting design and lighting control, and the growing demand for deeper technical engagement across the industry.

ArchLIGHT Summit brings together lighting designers, architects, interior designers, engineers, and specifiers for education, product discovery, and collaboration across the architectural lighting community. Its co-location with the DALI Summit creates a unique environment where design intent and lighting control implementation can be explored together, reflecting the increasing convergence of design and technology in modern projects. For more information, visit www.ArchLIGHTSummit.com.

Attendees of the DALI Summit will gain insight into emerging trends including wireless and IP-based control, standardized data and analytics, and the integration of lighting into broader building systems. The event will also provide opportunities for hands-on learning, technical training, and direct engagement with industry experts.

Registration details and program information will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit www.dali-alliance.org.