ArchLIGHT Summit Announces Key Schedule Highlights for 2026 Event in Dallas

Dallas Market Center's ArchLIGHT Summit is spotlighting a lineup of sessions and receptions from its 2026 show, returning September 15-16 with headline keynotes, panels, and receptions for the lighting, architecture, specification, and design communities.

This year's show also runs alongside Dallas Design Week (September 15-17), the DALI Alliance's North America Summit (September 16-17), and, for the first time, the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID)’s national GATHER: Catalyst conference (September 16-18), widening the pool of design and lighting professionals on campus that week.

“ArchLIGHT Summit continues to grow because of the incredible support of our exhibitors, rep agencies, sponsors, partners, and industry advocates,” said show director Lea Tranakos. “Together, they help us build an event that truly serves the lighting and design communities through practical education, product innovation, and collaboration so participants can see where our industry is headed.”

ArchLIGHT Summit's educational programming opens with keynote speaker Leni Schwendinger, the internationally recognized urban lighting authority behind the NightSeeing™ nighttime design initiative, whose lighting work for landmarks includes New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square. Schwendinger will deliver a keynote blending data, humor, and dazzling visuals to offer a bold new perspective on city life from dusk to dawn.

ArchLIGHT Summit's recurring networking series, Sip n’ Connect, pairs cocktails and connections on Tuesday afternoon with coffee on Wednesday morning, giving attendees two relaxed chances to unwind and network between sessions.

Closing the educational programming will be Andrea Hartranft, FIALD, principal of Hartranft Lighting Studios and past president of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD). A recipient of the 2026 EdisonReport Lifetime Achievement Award and previously named Lighting Designer of the Year, Hartranft will pose the question “What If?” in a closing keynote exploring what the future of lighting might look like.

The 2026 educational program includes seven HSW-accredited sessions addressing topics ranging from recommended lighting levels and color rendering to historic preservation, outdoor controls, selectable lighting, and human health and wellbeing.

To register and view the full schedule of events, visit www.archlightsummit.com.