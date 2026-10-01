ArchLIGHT Summit Wraps Sixth Edition

ArchLIGHT Summit wrapped its sixth annual edition on September 15-16 at Dallas Market Center with a slate of accredited education, the debut of a new immersive installation, and a show floor of more than 90 exhibiting brands.

The two-day program featured seven HSW-accredited sessions spanning recommended lighting levels, color rendering, historic preservation, outdoor controls, selectable lighting, and human health and wellbeing.

Urban lighting authority Leni Schwendinger opened the program with a keynote on nighttime lighting as a tool for urban safety and vibrancy, drawing on her work at New York’s Port Authority Bus Terminal and Times Square. Andrea Hartranft, FIALD, principal of Hartranft Lighting Studios, past president of the International Association of Lighting Designers (IALD), and recipient of the 2026 Edison Report Lifetime Achievement Award, closed the program by asking what will differentiate lighting products once cost and efficiency are no longer the deciding factors.

The 2026 show introduced Behind the Light, an immersive installation exploring the art and science of light across two simulated environments: a healthcare setting and a corporate office. Running nearly every hour of the show, the experience gave specifiers in different disciplines a direct, hands-on point of reference for their own project types — as well as CEU credit.

Behind the Light will remain at Dallas Market Center as a permanent installation in TM 4814, with a CEU-accredited guided tour offered during the January 2027 edition of Lightovation.

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Beginning in 2027, ArchLIGHT Summit moves to June as part of Lighting Week at Dallas Market Center, uniting the commercial, architectural, decorative, and residential lighting communities in a single week of education, product discovery, sourcing, and connection. ArchLIGHT Summit runs Tuesday, June 22 and Wednesday, June 23, 2027, overlapping with Lightovation, June 23-26, 2027, and its Design + Build Day on June 22, 2027. The show will debut in newly redeveloped space on the 9th floor of the World Trade Center, offering dedicated, customizable space for exhibits, activations, and education. The DALI Alliance will again co-locate with ArchLIGHT Summit in 2027, hosting its North America summit on the same floor.

More information is available at www.archlightsummit.com.