Registration Opens for Light + Intelligent Building

The show will take place March 15-17 in Las Vegas.
Oct. 14, 2026
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Registration is open for Light + Intelligent Building North America in Las Vegas. At the show, attendees can explore solutions for the spaces they design, specify, build, and operate.

The show will be held from March 15–18, 2027 at theLas Vegas Convention Center

What attendees will experience:

  • Explore the show floor featuring lighting, building technology, accessories and components.
  • Learn from industry experts through keynotes, on-floor theatres, panels and case studies, with opportunities to earn CEUs through eligible sessions.
  • Experience technology in action with live demonstrations showcasing the systems shaping today’s buildings.

Register here.

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