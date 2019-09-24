Orion Lighting Adds Three Senior Sales Executives

Orion Energy Systems, Inc., Manitowoc, Wis., recently announced the acquisition of three new senior sales executives to join its national account team. Together, Leonard Costello, Joni Mayo, and Alexander Theetge bring several decades of experience managing Fortune 500 customers and building industry contacts.

Costello is a seasoned sales executive who has focused on national accounts and building close business relationships with major accounts for more than 30 years. Most recently, he served with Soraa Lighting as corporate accounts manager. Prior to that, Costello worked for LSI Industries, Acuity Brands, and Cooper Lighting.

Mayo has more than 25 years of experience in developing new business, cultivating relationships and partnerships, and aligning sales initiatives with business goals. Most recently, she served as senior corporate account manager with Acuity Brands in 2017 and 2018. Previously, Mayo worked with Osram Sylvania Lighting Services, Nest Facility Services, Ilumetek Corp., and Current.

Alexander Theetge is a proven sales executive with expansive lighting industry contacts, entrepreneurial leadership, and experience generating and retaining national accounts. Most recently, Theetge served as marketing and sales director at Lights of America in California, where he was responsible for sales to dozens of national retailers. Before, Theetge was also sales manager for Energy Lighting in Irvine, Calif.