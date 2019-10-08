Skip navigation
Lighting & Control

Professional Lighting Search Engine Now Live

LightAZ.com to be the most advanced platform in the industry

With over 40 combined years in the lighting industry, a team of lighting professionals recently developed LightAZ.com, the most advanced online lighting search engine.

“The aim of LightAZ.com is to organize professional lighting data in a manner, that makes it accessible, searchable and manageable,” says Lars Christiansen, chief executive officer of LightAZ Inc. “We want to enable a 24/7 connection between specifiers, agents and lighting manufacturers by delivering fast and accurate product information when needed – in the office or on the go.”

The site has more than 20 search parameters that enables specifiers to easily search for and connect to over a thousand relevant luminaires, while at the same time, making it possible to build an individual product SKU and three-name spec in seconds. In addition, a project management tool with innovative built-in features allows specifiers to effortlessly create specification packages and share products and projects with agents, clients, and colleagues.

Oleg Petryuchenko, chief operating officer, says that the site reflects the changes and trends in the lighting industry and adds that the technology can be used on tablets, desktops, and mobile devices.

The platform is free for specifiers, only requiring a user login. Visit the platform at www.lightaz.com, where you will find user guides, manufacturer memberships, and more information about their services.

