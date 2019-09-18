RealTerm Converts Streetlights in Seven Maine Towns

RealTerm Energy recently partnered with the municipalities of Biddeford, Dover-Foxcroft, Falmouth, Grand Isle, Mount Desert, South Portland, and Wells to convert their high-intensity discharge (HID) streetlights to light-emitting diode (LED) technology. On average, these projects are collectively saving the municipalities 67% in annual kilowatt-hours (kWh) and reducing their energy consumption by over 2.3 million kWh annually – equivalent to eliminating the greenhouse gas emissions produced by 345 cars per year. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, these municipalities will be saving nearly $1 million in yearly energy costs.

RealTerm Energy worked with the communities to remove existing fixtures and install the new technology by providing customized lighting designs and supporting the municipalities in the selection of their new LED light fixtures based on products that best suited their needs. The company also offered financing and ongoing maintenance options.

In addition, RealTerm Energy has managed the city-wide deployments of smart lighting controls for the municipalities of Biddeford, Falmouth, Grand Isle, South Portland, and Wells. Smart lighting enables streetlights to be paired with networked controllers, allowing for future deployment of Smart City technologies.

"RealTerm Energy provided us with an impressive and complete turn-key program. It included customized lighting design to ensure optimal light distribution, improved safety, and resident comfort," says Terry Helms, town official of Grand Isle, Maine. He also encourages other towns in Maine to consider the switch to energy- and cost-saving LED lighting.

RealTerm Energy provides energy-efficient turnkey LED streetlighting conversions for cities. They designed, procured, installed, or are in the process of installing over 250,000 streetlights across North America and have worked with over 30 municipalities across the state of Maine.