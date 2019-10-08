Skip navigation
Menu
Universal retrofit kit.jpg
Lighting & Control

Retrofit Luminaire Kits

The updated Everline LRA4P LED Retrofit Strip Assembly from Universal Lighting Technologies is designed for applications such as parking garages, retail stores, commercial office buildings, schools, and industrial facilities. The product line includes kits for 4-ft and 8-ft strip luminaires. The 4-ft kit comes in five lumen packages ranging from 3,000 lm to 7,000 lm, while the 8-ft kit is available in six packages ranging from 5,000 lm to 11,500 lm. Both kits are field-programmable via the “Touch to Tune” app with the installed EVERLINE PW Driver, allowing app distributors to tune the drivers locally when necessary to customize light levels within defined limits. The 4½-in.-wide product is universally compatible with a variety of fluorescent strip luminaires, making it suitable for most retrofit solutions. Featuring one or two 4-ft strip fixture panels with Everline LED lensed modules connected to a pre-mounted 0V to 10V dimming driver, the installation kit installs directly into many fixtures using existing mounting locations but also contains flexible mounting brackets to expand application use.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
DLC logo
DLC Unveils Revised LED Standards Draft
Oct 02, 2019
A collage of EW's September LED product picks
EW's LED Lighting Picks for September, 2019
Sep 13, 2019
Dialight_Reliant_1000.jpg
EW's LED Lighting Picks for August, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
Headshot of Tedd Conner.
LMI Hires Tedd Conner as New COO
Sep 24, 2019