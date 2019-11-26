Tesla Awards Program Now Seeking Submissions

The National Lighting Bureau’s (NLB) first annual Tesla Awards program is now open for submissions. The Tesla Awards recognize excellence in new construction or retrofit lighting projects that, through the creative use of lighting systems and controls, enhance the value of lighting for occupants.

The main intent of the Tesla Awards is to promote best practices in indoor and outdoor lighting applications for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal projects. Projects will be judged by NLB board members or their designees and a representative of the Lighting Research Center (LRC).

One key criterion for these awards is the collaboration within the design and implementation teams, including manufacturers, agents, distributors, facility managers or engineers, lighting designers, building owners and occupants, and/or researchers. The value of lighting metrics may include but are not limited to improved visual performance for those with normal and impaired vision, reinforcement of circadian rhythms, reduction in light pollution/sky glow, improved safety and security, enhanced occupant satisfaction, improved productivity, increased retail sales, and more.

Anyone may enter a project for the Tesla Awards, and there is no cost to submit. The person submitting the project must do so on behalf of the other members of the lighting project team. Projects should have been installed within the 2018 and 2019 calendar year, and submissions should be turned in online by Jan. 6, 2020.

The Tesla Awards are hosted by Mary Beth Gotti, and winning projects will be recognized at LIGHTFAIR.

To learn more about the award and submission process, visit the NLB website or contact [email protected].