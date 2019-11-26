Skip navigation
Menu
NLB logo.jpg
Lighting & Control

Tesla Awards Program Now Seeking Submissions

Award to recognize excellence and teamwork in lighting construction and retrofit projects

The National Lighting Bureau’s (NLB) first annual Tesla Awards program is now open for submissions. The Tesla Awards recognize excellence in new construction or retrofit lighting projects that, through the creative use of lighting systems and controls, enhance the value of lighting for occupants.

The main intent of the Tesla Awards is to promote best practices in indoor and outdoor lighting applications for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal projects. Projects will be judged by NLB board members or their designees and a representative of the Lighting Research Center (LRC). 

One key criterion for these awards is the collaboration within the design and implementation teams, including manufacturers, agents, distributors, facility managers or engineers, lighting designers, building owners and occupants, and/or researchers. The value of lighting metrics may include but are not limited to improved visual performance for those with normal and impaired vision, reinforcement of circadian rhythms, reduction in light pollution/sky glow, improved safety and security, enhanced occupant satisfaction, improved productivity, increased retail sales, and more.

Anyone may enter a project for the Tesla Awards, and there is no cost to submit. The person submitting the project must do so on behalf of the other members of the lighting project team. Projects should have been installed within the 2018 and 2019 calendar year, and submissions should be turned in online by Jan. 6, 2020.

The Tesla Awards are hosted by Mary Beth Gotti, and winning projects will be recognized at LIGHTFAIR.

To learn more about the award and submission process, visit the NLB website or contact [email protected]

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Lumen Awards - featured image.jpg
Call for Entries for the 2020 Lumen Awards
Nov 26, 2019
LED Specifier Summit Chicago logo
LED Specifier Summit Chicago Finds Success
Nov 20, 2019
LEDucation is hosted by DLFNY.
LEDucation 2020 Registration Now Open
Oct 22, 2019
LEDucation is hosted by DLFNY.
LEDucation Call for Speakers Now Open
Sep 10, 2019