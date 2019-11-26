Skip navigation
Lighting & Control

Universal Hires Jeff Beck as Director of OEM Sales

Beck responsible for driving sales in Midwest and eastern Canada

Nashville, Tenn.-based Universal Lighting Technologies, Inc., part of Panasonic, recently announced that it hired Jeff Beck as its director of OEM sales for the Midwest and eastern Canada regions.

Beck brings more than a decade of experience in the LED lighting component and controls sales, and in his new role, he will support the company’s OEM partners and demonstrate Universal’s LED component solutions in a range of applications.

“Jeff is a well-respected sales professional with extensive experience in solid state lighting,” says Tom Kim, vice president of OEM sales at Universal Lighting Technologies. “Our team and clients will benefit tremendously from his experience and leadership,” he adds.

