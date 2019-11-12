Auberge's ADA-compliant wall sconces are available for two different lines of the company’s lighting solutions: Indirect Shade Series and Design your Light. The sconces are UL wet listed, Title24 JA8 certified, EnergyStar certified, and BAA compliant. In addition, the company says the products are designed to last 10 years at 24/7/365 usage in applications such as multi-family residential, hospitality, senior living, and healthcare.

For more information, visit the product page.