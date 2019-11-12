Skip navigation
Menu
wall sconces from Auberge.jpg
Lighting & Control

Wall Sconces

Auberge's ADA-compliant wall sconces are available for two different lines of the company’s lighting solutions: Indirect Shade Series and Design your Light. The sconces are UL wet listed, Title24 JA8 certified, EnergyStar certified, and BAA compliant. In addition, the company says the products are designed to last 10 years at 24/7/365 usage in applications such as multi-family residential, hospitality, senior living, and healthcare.

For more information, visit the product page

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Universal retrofit kit.jpg
Retrofit Luminaire Kits
Oct 08, 2019
Dialight_Reliant_1000.jpg
EW's LED Lighting Picks for August, 2019
Aug 05, 2019
A collage of EW's September LED product picks
EW's LED Lighting Picks for September, 2019
Sep 13, 2019
Explosion Proof Lighting Market - courtesy industryview.jpg
Study Predicts Explosion Proof Lighting Market to Grow to $600 Million by 2027
Nov 05, 2019