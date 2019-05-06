What to Expect at Lightfair 2019

For the past three decades, Lightfair International has offered attendees the latest in lighting innovation and inspiration. This year will prove no different. Scheduled to take place May 19 to 23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, more than 550 exhibitors and 25,000 registrants from every U.S. state and more than 80 countries are expected to participate.

So, if you’re one of the thousands of people attending the world’s largest annual commercial lighting and design trade show and conference, you won’t want to miss the following highlights. Note: The pre-conference program will take place from Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20, and the LFI Trade Show and Conference will run from Tuesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 23.

Featuring more than 550 companies

Layout of the show floor

Offering approximately 200 hours of accredited education courses, ranging from one-day or two-day courses or 3-hour workshops.

Complete hourly overview of educational options

Showcasing product-specific manufacturers in the following categories:

1. Design Pavilion

High-style products showcasing modern and classic decorative designs

2. Exterior & Roadway Lighting Pavilion

Products and innovations specific to environmentally responsible lighting

3. Global Light + Design Pavilion

The world’s next decorative lighting designs from internationally recognized manufacturers based outside the United States

4. Intelligent Lighting Pavilion

Smart lighting solutions that provide the benefit of controlling the lighting in a space by using sensors and data to maximize efficiency and energy savings

5. IoT Pavilion

The intricate technology used to create a network that uses the power of connectivity to achieve greater efficiency, reduce operating costs and collect valuable data

6. New Exhibitor Pavilion

First-time exhibitors from around the globe showcasing their products and technological advances for the architecture and commercial industry

Keynote Speaker: Caleb Harper, Principal Investigator and Director, OpenAG MIT Media Lab

Opening Day Speaker: Alex Kanjeev, President, O’Leary Ventures