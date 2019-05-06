What to Expect at Lightfair 2019

For the past three decades, Lightfair International has offered attendees the latest in lighting innovation and inspiration. This year will prove no different. Scheduled to take place May 19 to 23 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, more than 550 exhibitors and 25,000 registrants from every U.S. state and more than 80 countries are expected to participate.
So, if you’re one of the thousands of people attending the world’s largest annual commercial lighting and design trade show and conference, you won’t want to miss the following highlights. Note: The pre-conference program will take place from Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20, and the LFI Trade Show and Conference will run from Tuesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 23.
Exhibitor List
Featuring more than 550 companies
Show Floor Plan
Layout of the show floor
Conference Program and Events
Offering approximately 200 hours of accredited education courses, ranging from one-day or two-day courses or 3-hour workshops.
Conference Schedule
Complete hourly overview of educational options
LFI Pavilions
Showcasing product-specific manufacturers in the following categories:
1. Design Pavilion
High-style products showcasing modern and classic decorative designs
2. Exterior & Roadway Lighting Pavilion
Products and innovations specific to environmentally responsible lighting
3. Global Light + Design Pavilion
The world’s next decorative lighting designs from internationally recognized manufacturers based outside the United States
4. Intelligent Lighting Pavilion
Smart lighting solutions that provide the benefit of controlling the lighting in a space by using sensors and data to maximize efficiency and energy savings
5. IoT Pavilion
The intricate technology used to create a network that uses the power of connectivity to achieve greater efficiency, reduce operating costs and collect valuable data
6. New Exhibitor Pavilion
First-time exhibitors from around the globe showcasing their products and technological advances for the architecture and commercial industry
Keynote and Opening Day Speakers
Keynote Speaker: Caleb Harper, Principal Investigator and Director, OpenAG MIT Media Lab
Opening Day Speaker: Alex Kanjeev, President, O’Leary Ventures