What is a “smart luminaire” and what are the benefits?

Many devices we’ve used for years are getting smarter, and luminaires are no different. The LED transition has afforded an opportunity to upgrade traditional lighting needs with technology that autonomously makes decisions to produce the right amount of light where and when it is needed. And this same technology can greatly minimize energy consumption and allow for future capabilities that expand beyond just lighting. This “smart” technology can be integrated at the factory before shipping in the form of embedded controls.

What is the major benefit of integrating embedded controls?

A major benefit of integrating luminaires with embedded controls, aside from the opportunity to expand on capabilities, is realizing efficiencies by removing duplicate functionality. Since a control device only requires DC voltage, AC to DC conversion and associated protections required for AC voltage, such as surge or EMI protections, can be eliminated. This produces a simpler device with not only less components with the potential to fail, but reduced cost per device providing a total lower cost to the customer.

How do embedded controls help save on installation costs?

When considering a control device, it’s important to not just consider the cost of the product, but also the labor to install it. With embedded controls, the labor of controls installation on the job site is eliminated since it is integrated at the factory. Any risk with disparate systems is also mitigated since it is a completely functional unit, controls and lighting. Plus, with a wireless control, there is even greater savings by eliminating the material and labor expense of installing low voltage wiring.

Do embedded controls provide more flexibility with lighting control operations?

By embedding controls at the fixture level, it is possible to gain complete flexibility in how a space is configured and how the lighting responds to the inhabitants. Some luminaires installed within a space can dim and save energy based on available daylighting, while others can operate at full output to ensure task lighting levels are achieved. But this goes beyond just lighting control. With sensors at each luminaire, critical information can be gained on how specific areas are utilized by those inhabitants, leading to further insights for an operation.

With technology changing rapidly, should I be concerned that the technology embedded will be obsolete quickly, rendering my fixture out-of-date?

Absolutely not. Today’s embedded controls can be wirelessly updated, allowing for more features to be unlocked in the future. Furthermore, with a networked control system, data can be captured that supports IoT applications throughout the life of an LED luminaire.

