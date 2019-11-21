Zigbee Alliance's Green Power Gets New Branding and Certification Measures

The Zigbee Alliance, an organization of hundreds of companies creating, maintaining, and delivering open, global standards for the Internet of Things (IoT), recently announced new branding and certification measures centered around its existing Green Power feature, which is based on energy-harvesting technology and part of the flagship Zigbee PRO standard. The new brand treatment — designed to easily identify products utilizing Zigbee technology — denotes IoT devices featuring Green Power to save time, budget, and energy when it comes to wireless lighting for big installations.

The new logo is now a required mark for all Green Power-certified devices. The updated certification process provides refined guidelines around the use of the new Green Power logo and builds on the family of Zigbee Alliance brands and logo portfolio.

The new logo will aid end-users in both the smart home and commercial realms. Green Power is a battery-less feature for smart networks cast across a variety of facilities (including hotels, factories, retail space, office buildings, etc.). It offers building executives, commercial installers, and integrators a reliable and proven open industry solution based on the Zigbee PRO network specification.

Green Power enables wireless devices to be powered using energy-harvesting methods with limited or no batteries, thus saving on maintenance costs by reducing the need to replace batteries across large areas on a regular basis. Additionally, this feature in lighting products allows for continued flexibility and cost savings in commercial spaces by enabling internal space to be altered without the limits of wired solutions. For devices in hard-to-reach places, Green Power eliminates the effort/limitations of swapping out batteries. In addition, the Green Power feature provides ecological savings by leveraging energy-harvesting to draw on sources such as motion, light, and vibration to operate low-power IoT devices.

For information, visit www.zigbee.org.