Integrated Power Services Acquires Demaria Electric Motor Services, Inc.

Integrated Power Services (IPS) recently announced its acquisition of Demaria Electric Motor Services, Inc. in Paramount, Calif., near Los Angeles.

“By working together, we can deliver the most complete and comprehensive single-source solutions for electromechanical repair, field services, and new equipment to customers in California, with three well-equipped service centers and associated highly skilled field service teams,” said Al Barlow, senior vice president & regional general manager of the IPS Electromechanical Division, in the press release. “These locations and skilled workforce will now become the largest such network in California.”

Founded in 1977 by Anthony Demaria, Demaria Electric has been the leading provider of electromechanical services in California and the Western US for 48 years. Over that time, the business grew into a second-generation electric motor repair services company under the continuing leadership of Anthony’s sons, Daniel and Gary Demaria.

"We’re excited to begin working with IPS,” said Daniel Demaria, president of Demaria Electric, in the press release. “We conducted a very thoughtful search and were advised by Pete Smith of Birmingham, Alabama, before selecting IPS as our buyer. We wanted to be sure we found the right company for our employees and our customers and look forward to bringing IPS solutions to our customers in California.”

