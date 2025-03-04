Electricians Sit for NETA’s First Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Worker Exam Aligns with NFPA 70B Requirements

The InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA) has announced that fifty electrical maintenance technicians representing eight companies sat for NETA’s inaugural Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Worker (QEMW) Exam by February 15, 2025. This important milestone will complete the Association’s exam development process and enable NETA to roll out the exam as part of its nationwide initiative to bring third-party vetted, electrical maintenance worker credentials to the industry. The QEMW Exam is part of NETA’s Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Company (QEMC) Program launched in response to the NFPA 70B Standard “qualified worker” requirements.

NETA has long been recognized for its Electrical Testing Technician Certification process, first ANSI approved in 1987. The NETA administered QEMC Program and QEMW Exam are designed to support any organization that maintains a team of electrical maintenance workers delivering critical services in compliance with NFPA 70B, announced as an ANSI approved standards in late 2023.

As facility owners and operators consider how to align their electrical maintenance programs with the NFPA 70B Standard, the demand for qualified electrical workers is accelerating. Through the establishment of its new Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Company and Worker Program, NETA leads the industry in support of the NFPA 70B maintenance requirements. The NETA administered QEMC and QEMW Program is intended to supply the industry with the needed workforce to effectively meet these new requirements.

The NETA administered QEMC Program and QEMW Exam are designed around routine maintenance services that support the advanced electrical testing services specified in the ANSI/NETA Standards.

NETA has created a Detailed Content Outline and Reference Guide to assist companies and their technicians preparing for the Qualified Electrical Equipment Maintenance Worker Exam. Application and exam enrollment information can be found at NETAWorld.org/QEMC&QEMW. Interested parties can also contact the NETA office at [email protected] or 888.300.6382.