Shermco Expands Capabilities with Acquisition of Power Products and Solutions

Shermco Industries, a leader in electrical testing, engineering, maintenance, and repair, announced today the acquisition of Power Products and Solutions (PPS), a NETA-accredited electrical testing and maintenance provider and PEARL-certified breaker reconditioning specialist based in Charlotte, NC. This strategic acquisition doubles Shermco's capacity in the Charlotte area, strengthens its infrastructure, and enhances its ability to deliver exceptional service across the Southeast and beyond. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stated in the press release, the acquisition represents a strategic advancement in Shermco’s commitment to delivering best-in-class electrical system expertise and reliability. Since 1985, PPS has been a trusted provider of electrical acceptance testing, circuit breaker repair, maintenance, and emergency services throughout the Carolinas.

This partnership expands Shermco’s workforce in Charlotte, enhances technical capabilities, and strengthens its service portfolio—including a PEARL-certified breaker shop. With enhanced infrastructure and combined local expertise, Shermco is well-positioned for continued growth and to provide exceptional service across the Carolinas and surrounding regions.

"The acquisition of PPS represents a significant milestone in Shermco’s mission to raise the bar for electrical system quality and reliability by strengthening our ability to provide even more comprehensive high-quality services to our clients across the Southeast and beyond,” said Phil Petrocelli, CEO of Shermco. “By welcoming skilled team members and expanding our capabilities in our core areas of focus, we are better positioned to deliver safe, reliable operations to our diverse client base."