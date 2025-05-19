Six Steps to Compliance with Electrical Safety Standards

Step 2: Conduct a risk assessment

The elements of a risk assessment begin with an Infrared (IR)/Condition of Maintenance survey. It is recommended that the scope of this survey includes a data collection effort of all device attributes required by the incident energy study and the additional system studies as outlined in 70B Chapter 6.

Standard 70B [Sec. 9.2] specifies that all electrical devices shall receive an infrared assessment on an annual basis. Chapter 7 of 70B outlines standards for the completion of an infrared assessment. These standards include removing protective covers to create a line of sight to the connections and conductors and ensuring that the devices are energized with electrical loads of ongoing operations. These requirements then extend to the qualified individual safety standards for the testing technicians.

It will not always be feasible to have all equipment running during the infrared testing sweep, so it is suggested to track whether testing was completed or not and potentially create smaller task groups to address equipment missed in the first site assessment.

The embellishment of the tasking to complete this IR survey should also include a visual inspection for assessment of NEC and reliability anomalies. A survey completed with this scope can result in the accomplishment of a facility-wide condition of maintenance assessment. The data collection tasking within this survey contributes to the COMPLETE electrical system inventory.

A risk assessment will also include the elements of the 70B Survey and Analysis [70B 4.4]. A key element of risk assessment is determining the status of the equipment as it relates to ongoing operations and the impact on those operations if an equipment failure should occur. Establishing a site operation assessment of devices (such as mission-critical, critical, important, and standard) is an example of this defined structure. Additionally, 70B Sec. 9.3 describes the rating of devices according to their levels of physical condition. These two parameters are required elements in the EMP Program Development.

Step 3: Develop an EMP program

Now that the values have been assigned to the operational rating and the equipment physical condition, the EMP metrics of testing and frequency can be defined. 70B Sec. 9.2.2 [Maintenance Intervals] is an extensive table that references all electrical devices and their Physical Condition classification per [70B Sec. 9.3.1] to provide a resulting maintenance frequency designation. Once these default values are applied, the facility management team can review these results, taking into account the operational status of each electrical asset. Devices have been rated as mission-critical, critical, important, and standard, which may alter the frequency recommendations offered within Sec. 9.2.2 [Maintenance Interval Table].

If the maintenance interval assessment process extends an interval to a longer timeline, 70B Sec. 9.2.2.3 describes a compliance requirement to document this justification. The conclusion of this step is the overall project scope of maintenance tasking and frequency for all inventoried assets.

Note: In 70E 2024, Annex S – Assessing the Condition of Maintenance was added.