Shermco Expands Power Systems Engineering Capabilities with Acquisition of R3L Engineering

Shermco Industries, a leader in electrical testing, engineering, maintenance, and repair, announced today the acquisition of R3L Engineering (R3L). This strategic acquisition strengthens Shermco’s presence in the Birmingham, Ala. area, expands its technical workforce, and enhances its ability to serve customers across Alabama, the Southeast, and beyond. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

R3L specializes in the engineering design, installation, upgrade, and maintenance of power delivery systems, helping industrial customers achieve reliable, long-term system performance.

“R3L brings a highly skilled team with decades of industry experience and a proven track record of delivering engineered solutions across all voltage and vintage ranges,” said Phil Petrocelli, CEO of Shermco Industries. “This partnership supports our continued commitment to providing best-in-class expertise and reliability for critical power systems.”

The acquisition expands Shermco’s regional workforce, bolsters its technical capabilities and depth of engineering workforce, and positions the company for continued growth in industrial markets. With combined local expertise and expanded resources, Shermco is well-equipped to support customers with construction, system upgrades, and ongoing maintenance needs.

Shermco is majority-owned by San Francisco-based Gryphon Investors.