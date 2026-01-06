How Imprecise Speech Leads to Misunderstandings

When we think of language barriers, what normally comes to mind is “He speaks Spanish, I speak English” or something similar. But “English only” speakers have language barriers among themselves. We see signs of this when people say, for example, they will “lay down” or “the speaker is at the podium” (you lie down, you lay something down; a speaker stands on a podium, but walks to a lectern). These kinds of mistakes generally don’t confuse people. But other mistakes do.

The biggest problem with language barriers is they tend to be invisible until it’s too late. The sender assumes the receiver understands a given word to mean one thing, but the receiver understands something else. This is one reason you find definitions in most technical standards (NFPA puts them in the front).

A common communication error is the use of a trade name to identify a type of tool. Since our editorial policy would make direct examples difficult, let’s use household products as examples. Suppose a friend is recovering at home from surgery and gives you a shopping list. You get to the store to find the list has “colgate” and “oral b”. While Colgate is famous for toothpaste and Oral B for dental floss, might these be mouthwash and a package of toothbrushes (also made by those brands)?

Here are some electrical work tools that have this confusing issue:

DMM

Drill

Locking pliers

Noncontact voltage tester

Reciprocating saw

Solderless connector

Tongue and groove pliers

Most of us will understand what is meant when the brand name is used in place of what the item is actually called. Most of the time. But this lack of precision in speech sets the tone for more serious misunderstandings. Consider what is meant versus what is understood:

“They are really anxious for us to get this machine running.” Translates to: “Skip a few steps.” The listener might understand this to mean you want him to skip doing a proper operational verification or even attempt a “minor” cheat on safety. Solution: This kind of statement doesn’t help, so don’t make it in the first place.

“Go talk to the operator.” Translates to: “Chew out the operator for his mistake.” Solution: Be precise enough to say something like, “Get the operator’s input on this breakdown.”

“You know how to do this, right?" Translates to: “I’m wondering if you lack the basic skills.” Solution: Specifically identify the tasks or portion of the job that require a qualified person. Then ask, “Have you been trained yet specifically do replace this style and brand of molded case breaker, and have you also demonstrated the required safety steps?”

“I need you to show Jim here how to perform the PM on Line 3’s controls.” Translates to: “Jim is the new guy and I don’t feel comfortable assigning him any real work yet, so let him watch you work.” Solution: Assign Jim the job, noting it will be done under Paul’s direct supervision and direction. Paul isn’t to do the PM, but to guide Jim in doing it.

“Get in there as soon as you can and change out the transmitter.” Translates to: “Rather than wait for the normal cool down of this oven system, change out the transmitter as soon as the heat is barely tolerable. Solution: Avoid phrases such as “as soon as you can” and instead be specific about when to start. “Once the oven system has completed its normal cool down, clear it with the operators and replace that transmitter.”

These are just some examples of how imprecise speech leads to misunderstandings that may have significant consequences. It takes a little discipline and perhaps a little effort to replace sloppy speech with precise speech. Speech habits are like work habits; they form a person’s general pattern of behavior. The guy who doesn’t wipe his wrenches off before putting them away is the same guy who is rounding off nuts in the factory. The guy who tapes up damaged test leads instead of replacing them is the same guy who does “get by” repairs instead of reliable, correct repairs.

You don’t have to be a perfect grammarian to be understood, nor do the typical grammar mistakes cause confusion. That’s not the level of precision we’re talking about. What we’re talking about is thinking a little about what exactly you want the other person to understand. And instead of taking verbal shortcuts on the assumption that they will know what you mean, be precise enough that you can be sure they will know what you mean. That way, everybody in maintenance is speaking the same language.