Six Practical Tips for Optimizing Downtime Response

The dollar value of each minute of downtime for critical equipment is very high relative to the dollar value of each minute of non-critical equipment. So, when we say “optimize,” we are thinking in terms of the best use of the available resources.

A big part of optimization involves allocating resources away from non-critical equipment and toward critical equipment. The higher the criticality, the higher the proportion of resources should be — up to the point where the resources are sufficient for the problem that needs solving.

The highest priorities are:

Safety. Environment. Critical infrastructure (e.g., the main transformer). Critical production equipment (as identified and ranked by Operations).

Follow these tips when designing and administering your trouble call response system: