How to Avoid Electrical Maintenance Missteps

2. Embrace technology.

Living in the past when it comes to maintaining electrical equipment can be a giant misstep. Equipment conditions change, new equipment is purchased, and maintenance performed on older equipment will reveal a need to alter the frequency of maintenance. Consider using a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) to keep track of all required program information and data collected. Such programs can help identify potential equipment issues, assist with scheduling, and increase overall efficiency.

Failing to put existing technologies to work to enhance maintenance is a common misstep. Continuing advancements in test equipment and methods have greatly improved safety and reliability. From hand-crank megohmmeters to modern programmable test instruments that use Bluetooth and software to analyze/identify potential problems, the world of electrical maintenance has progressed just as any other technology-based discipline. However, attempting to keep up with rapidly advancing technology will not work. Determine the most cost-effective test and monitoring methods for the equipment and include them as part of the electrical maintenance program.

Electrical equipment vibrates, heats as current flows through it, and may cause disturbances in the very electrical system that is supplying the equipment. Such conditions may not only cause misoperation of electrical equipment, but also complete equipment failure and, once again, fire and personnel injury can also result. Such failures are not acceptable.

Abnormal motor vibrations can be detected long before a motor bearing fails and damages driven equipment. Overheated terminals can be identified before they become a fire danger. The cause of disturbances within the electrical distribution system can be identified and located, reducing downtime and improving safety. Handheld measurement and test equipment can be used for all such issues, or permanent monitoring systems installed to constantly survey equipment, detect trends, possible abnormalities, and alert operations and maintenance before failure occurs.

Balance the cost of implementing modern technologies. For example, the cost of a thermal imaging camera and basic electrical thermography training for use on certain critical pieces of electrical equipment can be a relatively small and worthwhile investment. Contracting out an annual thermal survey to a third party can be very expensive in the long-term. However, paying for the expertise of a contractor who uses the best equipment and certified thermographers may be a wise financial decision (see Fig. 2).