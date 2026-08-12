AI and the Future of Electrical Maintenance Compliance

Maintenance interval tracking

NFPA 70B Chapter 9 outlines a complete electrical maintenance program by asset type, listing various tasking and tasking intervals based upon the equipment condition assessment [NFPA 70B table 9.2.2].

Newer EMP platforms will have this entire structure built and ready for overall program management. Many legacy system tools simply have not addressed these compliance metrics. Additionally, the data and manual procedures to build a compliance protocol will be a significant implementation effort and remain more cumbersome to use daily. Additional EMP features, such as total hours estimates for maintenance tasking and labor rates, can create an overall five-year EMP plan.

System study integration

NFPA 70B Chapter 6 outlines various electrical system studies, including:

Short-circuit study

Coordination study

Load flow study

Reliability study

Incident energy analysis

Currently, many legacy platforms have electrical asset information in a CMMS or similar asset tracking system. The detailed asset attributes needed for the study are documented in the engineering software. Updates to sync this data rely on a manual process. Next-generation EMP platforms support complete data exchange, which eliminates many hours of engineering services simply doing these updates.

Open systems for task management and task assignment

Many facilities have relied on EMP service provided by electrical contractors who make use of various proprietary software platforms. The facility being serviced has little or no ability to update data, relying solely upon the servicing contractor. The EMP platform tools have shifted this data update constraint, allowing facility managers to control/manage their EMP data, while having the option of continuing to use the expertise of the existing contractors. In the newer EMP platforms, work orders and update capabilities can be extended to other resources, including internal staff and more local contractors.

For corporate facility directors, the newer EMP platforms allow them to standardize the EMP systems, while offering local management the capability of having multiple options of servicing resources.

Continuous efficiency with AI tools

The next generation of AI-driven EMP platforms is poised for continuous development of new features and functions. AI requests, such as asset-specific maintenance tasking forms and testing forms with documented ranges of test results, are examples of these capabilities. Additional functions such as interrogating the existing asset data for missing arc flash attributes and then building work orders to document these missing attributes are capabilities that would be difficult for even enhanced legacy systems to achieve.

EMP checklist

Regardless of the platforms used, compliance within the EMP program documentation should include:

Qualified individuals are clearly defined and task-specific.

Safety training, maintenance tasking training, and, if applicable, instrument proficiency training is current and verifiable.

Every asset is inventoried and labeled.

System studies [NFPA 70B, Chapter 6] are current and documented.

Maintenance intervals by device are planned, with deviations from 70B guidelines documented [70B, 9.2.2.3].

Tasks are defined and documented.

Test results are retained and trended.

Overdue items are visible and controlled.

Documentation is audit-ready.

Closing perspective

With NFPA 70B now enforceable as a standard, organizations must move from maintenance as an activity to maintenance as a managed system. Legacy tools can partially document compliance, but modern AI-enabled EMP platforms create continuous compliance visibility, reduce risk, and transform maintenance from reactive to predictive.