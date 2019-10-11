BICSI Announces 2020-21 Board Members

BICSI, the association advancing the information and communications technology (ICT) community as a leader in ICT education, certification, and standards, has completed the 2019 board of director’s election. In balloting that ended Sept. 30, 2019, BICSI members elected five board members to serve 2-yr terms on the BICSI board of directors. The results are as follows:

“On behalf of the current BICSI board of directors, I would like to extend congratulations to these newly elected individuals,” says BICSI President Jeff Beavers, RCDD, OSP. “Assuming a volunteer role within BICSI is demanding, but the rewards more than justify the time and effort expended. These incoming board members are showing their BICSI spirit by serving the BICSI membership and working toward advancing the information and communications technology community."

The new board members will officially be inaugurated on Feb. 11, 2020, during the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla.

For more information, visit www.bicsi.org.