EASA 2019 Convention Focuses on the Future

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA), St. Louis, will hold its Annual Convention and Exposition from June 29 to July 2, 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. The theme for the 2019 Convention is “Navigate the Future”

“With so many advancements and changes in our industry, the education sessions offered will provide the necessary knowledge to thrive. But perhaps the best part is the chance to meet EASAns from around the world,” said EASA Chairman of the Board Gary Byars.

The convention will feature a wide-ranging program addressing current business and management issues, including:

New Insights from Plant Maintenance Customers: The latest research on preventive and predictive maintenance practices, repair vs. replace, outsourcing, and the use of artificial intelligence in plant maintenance.

Emerging and Disruptive Technologies: Perspectives on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and potential benefits.

New Sales. Simplified: Learn a new framework for putting together a successful new business development-focused sales attack.

Global Update: Motor- Driven Systems Marketplace Trends: Provides market revenues and units regarding changes to manufacturing, distribution and technological advancements.

Additionally, the convention program includes a range of technical sessions focusing on the latest ideas for improving the operation of electromechanical equipment. Topics include thermal imaging and non-contact measurement, ultrasonic cleaning applications, and case studies in failure analysis.

The EASA Convention also features a three-day exposition of the industry’s leading manufacturers showing the latest in electric motors, drives and controls, pumps, generators, and other electromechanical equipment.

“Attendance at the EASA convention is open to all: members and non-members,” added Linda Raynes, EASA president and CEO. “The technical program is a unique opportunity for plant engineering and maintenance personnel to learn about the latest practices to improve their operations and reduce downtime.”