EASA Presents Service Award at Annual Convention

The Electrical Apparatus Service Association (EASA), St. Louis, recently honored Steve Skenzick of HPS Electric Apparatus Sales & Service in Roseburg, Ore., as the 2019 recipient of the EASA Exceptional Achievement Service Award at its annual convention in Las Vegas on June 30. Established in 1997, this annual award recognizes individuals who have provided exceptional service to the electrical apparatus sales and service industry over a lifetime.

“It is the highest honor an individual can receive from our association,” says Linda Raynes, EASA president and CEO. “We view it as our Nobel Prize for achievement and service.”

This year’s recipient has been active in EASA for many years, serving two terms on the International Board of Directors (2006 to 2012) and five years on EASA’s Technical Services Committee. However, EASA’s Immediate Past Chairman, Lenwood Ireland notes that it’s his “participation and leadership at the chapter and regional levels that have made a lasting impact and set a standard for many to follow.”

In nominating Skenzick for this award, one letter from a repair firm member read: “He has provided guidance and many long hours of work to ensure EASA’s success. Moreover, his distinguishing actions are always to better and promote EASA International and the motor repair industry in general.” Another member wrote: “Working with and observing him in many chapter roles, plus the roles he served as Region 7 Director, show his continual dedication to EASA and his passion for EASA to be the lead authority to the electromechanical industry.” A final letter pointed out: “He has been the binding fabric within his chapter and region, freely contributing his time and efforts organizing and running chapter and regional events.”