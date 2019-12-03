Skip navigation
anyaberkut/iStock/Getty Images Plus
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Electrical Troubleshooting Quiz — Dec. 3, 2019

What to do when an 800A molded-case circuit breaker that feeds a critical area of the plant starts experiencing nuisance trips

An 800A molded-case circuit breaker that feeds a critical area of the plant started having nuisance trips. The first few times, maintenance would look for obvious problems and perform testing to verify no circuits were faulted to ground. Then, they would reset the breaker. After a while, they stopped performing testing and would just reset the breaker.

Register to view the full article

Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.

Become a member for free
