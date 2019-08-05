Handling Preventive Maintenance (PM) Backlogs

If your PMs are scheduled correctly, then you are doing just enough PM work to take corrective action before emerging problems significantly degrade equipment performance and/or interrupt operation of that equipment. This means that getting behind schedule on PMs increases the likelihood of equipment degradation or failure. Simply staying behind isn't a practical option.
