electrician repairing factory equipment
Maintenance, Repair & Operations

Handling Preventive Maintenance (PM) Backlogs

Two main causes of PM backlogs are personnel changes and unplanned downtime.

If your PMs are scheduled correctly, then you are doing just enough PM work to take corrective action before emerging problems significantly degrade equipment performance and/or interrupt operation of that equipment. This means that getting behind schedule on PMs increases the likelihood of equipment degradation or failure. Simply staying behind isn't a practical option.

