How Detailed Are Your Maintenance Procedures?

In some maintenance organizations, the procedures get updated in response to some error or special circumstance. Over time, what started as a 3-page procedure gets bloated out to a 30-page monstrosity that nobody reads. All the tips, specs, warnings, background information, tutorials, and additional steps that seemed too important to leave out have made the procedure useless.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments