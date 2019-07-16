How Do You Measure Success?

Typically, in a production environment, repair success is measured by how quickly the equipment is put back into service. That is a valid way to measure repair success. But if that is the only measure of repair success in your plant, then most of your repairs are not actually successful. Compare the following two repairs of the same problem: a motor spins a bearing.
Register to view the full article
Register on EC&M and gain access to premium content, including this article and much more.
0 comments
Hide comments