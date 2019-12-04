IDEA President and CEO Paul Molitor Stepping Down

The Industry Data Exchange Association, Inc. (IDEA) has announced that Paul Molitor will step down after serving as president and CEO for five years.

“We’ve seen a tremendous amount of change over the last few years, and both the company and the market will continue to adapt quickly for the foreseeable future,” Molitor said in the IDEA press release. “The long-standing data quality program and the recently completed technology transition will have IDEA ideally positioned to keep pace with those changes.”

“On behalf of NEMA and our members, we wish Paul the best in his next endeavors,” says NEMA President and CEO Kevin J. Cosgriff. “NEMA will continue to support IDEA through this leadership transition.”

According to IDEA, with Molitor’s departure this month, the remainder of the leadership team will oversee day-to-day operations during the search process: Vice President of Finance and Administration Aneesha Darst; Vice President of Products and Services Bill Ferguson; and Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Kevin Corcoran. Additionally, two CEO-level members of the IDEA board of directors will be advisors to the trio.

IDEA is the official technology service provider and eBusiness Standards body of the electrical industry. The company helps thousands of manufacturers and distributors find the most cost-effective methods for running day-to-day business. IDEA applications help connect the supply chain and make business processes efficient, easy, and accurate.

IDEA was founded in 1998 through a partnership rooted in the collective leadership of NEMA and the National Association of Electrical Distributors.

For more information, visit idea4industry.com.