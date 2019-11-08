JLG Celebrates “Crews Across America” Winner

JLG Industries, McConnellsburg, Pa., recently honored the maintenance crew of Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Fontana, Calif., as a winner in its “Crews Across America” sweepstakes, which was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of JLG and the workers behind the company’s equipment. One of 24 winners to be recognized this year, the crew had an opportunity to learn more about the history of JLG and access equipment, and JLG officials received a tour of the campus to see where and how its equipment is being used. The 40-plus-member crew, which owns an E300AJ articulating boom lift and a 20MVL drivable vertical mast lift, maintains the 490,000 square-foot hospital and campus grounds.

“We are thrilled JLG selected our deserving maintenance crew for this honor,” said Paul Clements, lead engineer for facility services, Kaiser Permanente. “As one of the largest health systems in the country, we feel our crew is committed to the highest standards of building and grounds maintenance.”

In addition to offering the crew equipment demonstrations and test drives, the event also reinforced the importance of ongoing training, in addition to reviewing impending updates to ANSI standards to ensure compliance.

“We are inspired every day by maintenance crews like Kaiser Permanente who drive us to design access equipment to make their job safer and more efficient,” said Jennifer Stiansen, director of marketing, JLG. “Crews Across America not only allows us to honor these hard-working teams, but gives us the opportunity to learn from workers directly in the field.”

Two crews are being selected monthly through December, for a total of 24 winners. All members selected for recognition will receive JLG-branded gifts, with one winning crew each month receiving an onsite catered lunch hosted by JLG team members. Additionally, winners will be recognized through JLG’s social media channels, where their stories can be tracked by following #CrewsAcrossAmerica.

Nominations can be entered online. The site features details for entry and includes a “Crew Tracker” map to follow where crews are being recognized across the United States.