Get to Know Your Electric Motors

Electric motors are critical assets in many applications, so access to nameplate ratings and terminal markings can save time and money as a motor is moved in and out of service for storage, maintenance, repair, or replacement. While there are many types of electric machines, this piece will focus on standard, 3-phase, squirrel cage induction machines. Most of these are built to NEMA or IEC standards, and most of their nameplate information is standardized.

Nameplate information

NEMA and IEC standards mandate that motor nameplates provide such details as the manufacturer’s name, motor type, and frame designation. Manufacturers assign unique types to identify motor applications and specifications. Frame designations define standardized dimensions critical for mounting and coupling motors to driven equipment. This information is available in NEMA Std. MG 1 and IEC Std. 60072-1.

Motor nameplates generally include the rated power, base speed, voltage, frequency, and full-load current. This basic information is often documented by the end user either on schematics or in asset management systems. Other important characteristics like insulation class, ambient temperature, and duty type are often overlooked but the two characteristics we’ll focus on here relate to starting current and accelerating torque.

Starting current

The starting current, also known as locked-rotor current (LRA), may appear on the nameplate of NEMA motors, but usually, a NEMA code letter indicates a permissible range. IEC Std. 60034-12 limits locked rotor apparent power using design letters. When end-users procure replacement motors without considering this starting characteristic, starting problems often arise.

Newer machines built to higher efficiency standards generally have low-resistance rotor cages, which means higher starting current. So, replacing an older kVA code G motor with a new kVA code J model could increase the starting current by as much as 43%. To some extent, this situation is unavoidable, but it can be anticipated, which helps when planning.