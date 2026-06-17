Building on the success of its Aircore EC, the company's new Aircore EC+ motor system platform offers a premium feature set that improves power quality, reliability, and performance for cooling applications used in power-intensive facilities. According to the company, the product enables customers to do more with less by maximizing available power and electrical capacity, while delivering high-performance, extended lifespan and reduced costs and complexity. Available integrated AFE technology within the motor’s VFD reduces harmonics at the source and below IEEE 519 limits. A heavy-duty exterior protects against dust, dirt, and water. The product delivers normal operation during an electrical ground fault and reduces the chance of equipment failure, and its hybrid ceramic bearings do not conduct electricity and resist corrosion.

Infinitum