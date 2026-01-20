NEMA Expands Make It American Program to Include Electric Motors

The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) expanded its Make It American domestic content certification program to include a product specification for Electric Motors.

As stated in the press release, "NEMA’s Make It American program empowers the market to identify products and manufacturing facilities that meet best-in-class processes and standards to achieve domestic content requirements. Through rigorous third-party audits, participating companies verify that their facilities, processes, products, and supply chain management systems meet the requirements of the Build America, Buy America (BABA) Act."

Today, companies can certify their facilities to NEMA’s Make It American Process Standard and their products across seven categories using NEMA’s BABA Product Specifications – including NEMA’s BABA Product Specification for Electric Motors.

“The electroindustry is on the front lines meeting the nation’s rapidly increasing energy needs and driving economic growth,” said NEMA President and CEO Debra Phillips. “Our economy relies on strong domestic supply chains to drive that growth, including electric motors that underpin industrial production, grid-connected infrastructure and modern technology. Expanding NEMA’s federally recognized Make It American program to include motors supports bolstered U.S. manufacturing of a technology critical to energy reliability, resilience, and security.”

Like the BABA Product Specifications for Variable Frequency Drives, Grid Management & Automation technologies, and other electrical products, the BABA Product Specification for Electric Motor Systems meets increasing U.S. market demand for the technologies at the center of the effort to meet unprecedented demand for electricity.

To date, 10 companies have certified at least one facility to NEMA’s Make It American Process Standard. Read about the program’s expansion and growing list of participants, here.